Brest Could Develop Dedicated Cruise Pier

“This year we expect 17 calls and 22,270 guests in Brest,” said Marine Lucas, cruise manager.

The numbers are a solid improvement on 2018, representing three more calls and 6,100 more guests.

“We promote Brest with the other two Bretton ports (Lorient and Saint-Malo) as a way to promote Brittany as a cruise destination,” said Lucas.

Brest, according to Lucas, is ideally located on repositioning itineraries between North and South Europe, as well as trans-Atlantic repositioning sailings.

“The region is a bit different from the other regions of France, with its natural rocky landscapes, its strong culture, and its food and beverages,” Lucas said.

Port and government officials are currently working on a feasibility study on whether or not to develop a dedicated cruise pier, Lucas said, with a decision expected in September.