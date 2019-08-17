Traffic Up in Marseille, Building Green Port Strategy

The Port of Marseille is expecting 80 different cruise ships to call in 2019, totaling just under 1.9 million cruise guests over 520 total calls, including 13 brand new ships, according to Jean-François Suhas, president, Marseille Provence Cruise Club.

The season will see 12 maiden calls, and 328 turnarounds (full or partial), Suhas noted.

Bookings are on pace for a historic 2020, when Marseilles is expecting more than two million guests.

New is a cruise friendly program for local shops, which put a cruise friendly sticker on their storefronts – passengers than receive a small gift or shop discount.

“We are working to enhance the welcome ashore, and our shuttle and bus companies are working to limit their impact on the environment by promoting green initiatives,” Suhas said.

Also on the table is LNG bunkering, as port officials are working on a plan to offer LNG bunkering for the future.

“This should be available within the next few years,” Suhas noted. “The environmental and energy transition is the most challenging issue that the ports and the cruise companies are facing. The Marseille Provence Cruise Club is organizing an event that will take place this fall to gather all the stakeholders, and discuss and raise awareness about initiatives that the cruise industry and ports must implement to reduce their environmental impact.”