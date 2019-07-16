Cruise Prospects Strong in Valletta

“2019 is expected to be another record year and is likely to exceed the 830,000-passenger mark arriving on around 380 calls,” said Stephen Xuereb, CEO of Valletta Cruise Port and COO of Global Ports Holding. “At the core of this growth is the reputation of our award-winning port and the sterling service being provided, as well as our direct relationship with the cruise lines.”

This year’s season includes a number of turnarounds by TUI and P&O Cruises, and a number of first-time and new callers including the Mein Schiff Hertz, MSC Bellissima, Mein Schiff 2, Celebrity Infinity, Koningsdam, Norwegian Epic, Silver Shadow, Celebrity Edge, Amera, Sky Princess and MSC Grandiosa, among others.

2020 is looking good too, and will most likely see the port hit 900,000 cruise guests.

“The strive for excellence and the drive of the Valletta Cruise Port team to always exceed expectations is at the core of this success,” noted Xuereb. “This coupled with the natural beauty of the Valletta Grand Harbor and the proximity of the Port to Valletta. Together with local stakeholders, we have worked tirelessly towards achieving the 800,000 passenger target and to ensure its sustainability long-term.”

On the infrastructure front, the port recently obtained permission to widen the Pinto 4/5 quays by 15 meters, which will allow bigger ships to berth without the need for spacer barges.

“However, getting the hardware right is only part of the story,” Xuereb said. “In a service industry offering software that excels is of prime importance. Our entire company philosophy is built around hospitality and customer satisfaction, and our company culture is reflective of this. I’m excited by the commitment that our people have for serving our guests and delivering the best experience possible. All of that is only possible with the drive, flexibility, and perseverance of the people at Valletta Cruise Port and that of the supporting stakeholders.”

Valletta Cruise Port is also in the process of implementing an Environmental Risk Management System (ERMS) in compliance with ISO 14001:2015, which is a baseline requirement for almost all national and international green port accreditations.