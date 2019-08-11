2020 Set To Be 'Exceptional' for Lisbon's Cruise Business

2020 is looking to be an exceptional year for the cruise industry in Lisbon and traffic should be up from this year’s expected 575,000 cruise guests, commented Ana Lourenco, cruise manager.

A new cruise terminal located downtown is helping drive that growth and has also positioned Lisbon as an emerging turnaround destination.

“First things first: terminal location is a very important issue for cruise lines and passengers,” said Lourenco. “In the recent past, our terminals were spread across two locations in the city center. However, just one of the locations was within downtown walking distance.”

That has changed with the new cruise terminal that recently opened, being able to take large ships, and helping bring port and cruise passengers into the heart of the city.

“Beyond the new terminal and all the things that are around it, travel agents should be aware that when they present Lisbon, they should do so by considering Lisbon as an experience based on history, culture, and gastronomy, but also in terms of places and people – we are pleasantly unique,” Lourenco continued.