Kalmar: Two Port Calls Scheduled in 2019

It is a quiet but building cruise season in Kalmar this year, with a pair of calls scheduled – one from the Ocean Nova and another from the Ocean Majesty, with 700 guests expected in total.

It may only be two calls, but it’s an increase from one single visit in 2018. 2020 is also trending well, with two confirmed calls and the possibility of up to two more, said Jenny Roloff, cruise marketing manager, Cruise Kalmar/Destination Kalmar.

Eventually, Roloff said, she hopes to build the business up to five to 10 annual calls in one of Sweden’s oldest cities.

Close to the cruise port, passengers can find the 17th Century city center, with the old town, a Renaissance castle, great city walls, a cathedral, and stone-built houses and cobblestone streets.

“Kalmar is a perfect example of how relics of the past can blend with modern architecture and, thanks to its well-preserved historical surroundings, Kalmar has been awarded the Europa Nostra prize twice,” Roloff said.

Passengers can also visit the nearby island of Oland, a World Heritage Site and home to Solliden, the Royal Family’s summer residence.

“We focus on how to educate and attract (tour) guides to be able to provide guests with a high standard regarding skills, performance, and knowledge,” Roloff explained.

The city is moving forward and developing additional shore excursions, including new tours for cruise guests (focusing on smaller groups) at key sites.