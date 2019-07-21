Gdynia Benefitting from Baltic Cruise Surge

“We expect a slight increase in the number of cruise ships calls this year, accompanied by a substantial increase in the number of passengers, about 20 percent,” said Adam Meller, president of the Port of Gdynia Authority.

“The market in the Baltic region is growing, so we expect to benefit from that growth as well,” he said. “Poland is very attractive to cruise passengers and we expect stable growth.”

Bookings open two to three years in advance for berths, and the port is working on improving road accessibility to ensure fast and smooth bus operations.

“We spare no efforts to make our port safe and secure for ships and passengers,” Meller continued. “We also promote the Pomorskie region as a valuable cruising destination.

“Continuously changing regulations are one of the most important issues for our port,” he said. “Also the market is constantly evolving, and we have to keep track of the changes to be able to respond quickly to market demand.

“We expect the cruise business in the Port of Gdynia to grow in the near future. Our ability to accept any cruise ship on the Baltic allows us to offer our services to a wide range of cruise lines.”