Scrabster Set for New Cruise Berth

“We hope to significantly grow our cruise business. The key to that growth strategy is investment in the new cruise berth,” said Sandy Mackie, port manager, Scrabster Harbour Trust.

While the port is now well suited to expedition and medium-sized cruise ships, a new cruise berth is being developed that will allow vessels up to 250 meters in length to berth. The construction is poised to start early next year with an expected completion date of 2021.

This season, the port has 14 vessels booked and expects to host just over 5,300 guests, on par with last year and on par so far with next season as well, said Mackie.

“Growth in cruise tourism has been a great success story, particularly Scottish cruise tourism, and the forecasts are for further growth,” she said. “Scrabster wishes to be part of that continued growth.”

Among highlights for passengers is a visit to the Castle of Mey, where the late Queen Mother first visited what was Barrogill Castle in 1952 while mourning the death of her husband, King George VI. She was said to fall for the building’s charm and decided to bring the castle and its gardens back from abandonment.

Another highlight is a visit to the Old Pulteney Whisky Distillery, which was founded in 1826 at the height of the town of Wick’s herring fishing boom. The Pulteney Distillery is one of the most northernly whisky distilleries on the British mainland. Old Pulteney 1989 vintage was crowned the World’s Best Malt Whisky in 2016.