Rijeka Building to Major 2020 Cruise Season

The cruise business is up significantly in Rijeka this year, with over 60,000 passengers expected at the Croatian port, said Captain Rajko Jurman, head of the commercial department and cruise manager.

Next year may be bigger, as the city has been named the European Capital of Culture for 2020.

“It will be a year-long celebration with special events taking place throughout the city,” said Jurman. “Our efforts in promoting this have resulted in a 40 percent increase in cruise visitors for 2020, when the city will welcome 89,000 guests.”

Jurman said that Rijeka is only 194 nautical miles from Venice, fitting well into itineraries leaving from the Italian port.

“It’s less crowded than many other Mediterranean destinations, which offers an enhanced guest experience,” he said.

“Itinerary planners are challenged with sourcing new, interesting and exciting destinations so we expect an increase in the number of cruise visitors,” Jurman continued. “Our focus is delivering a positive guest experience for cruise visitors and continuing our work to communicate what makes Rijeka unique to the industry.”