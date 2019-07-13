Fredericia to Welcome 10 New Ships This Year

“We are getting 19 calls, and the number of cruise guests keeps going up,” said Line Tange, cruise manager in Fredericia. “We have 10 new ships from five cruise lines.”

Maiden calls for 2019 include the Amadea, Arcadia, AIDAuara, and Seabourn Ovation, as well as the Marella Explorer, Deutschland, Europa and the Disney Magic.

The numbers are good, and up from last year, when the port saw eight calls and 12,000 guests.

“We have a dedicated cruise berth and bookings for 2021 are coming in now,” Tange noted. “We are a new port and cruise lines are very interested.”

Overall, her goal is to have 20 to 25 calls per year.

“There are so many other ports in Denmark,” she continued. “But we are out there in the market and letting the cruise lines get to know us and building strong relationships is important.”

The dedicated city-center cruise berth can take ships up to 370 meters in length with a depth down to 12 meters. There are no air draft restrictions and the large turning basin has no size restrictions, according to port documentation.

The fortress town is home to the Brave Soldier monument, a 15-minute walk from the cruise quay and the city’s most popular guided tour.

UNESCO sites include the Royal Jelling, home to Viking monuments, and Christiansfeld, a church settlement founded in 1772.

Forty-five minutes from the cruise berth, guests can find Legoland, and 75 minutes away is Ribe, the oldest city in Denmark, with a history dating back to the Vikings and the year 710.