Klaipeda Hoping for Notable 2020 Cruise Season

"In 2019 Klaipeda will receive 53 calls and over 75,000 passengers,” said Kristina Gontier, international relations manager for the Klaipeda State Seaport Authority. “Next year is notable for a record with 65 calls and 90,000 visitors expected.”

The third largest city in Lithuania boasts a population of nearly 185,000 and is known for its old town with craftsmen‘s courtyards and cobblestone streets, as well as the Lithuanian Sea Museum, Dolphinarium, the central Theatre Square, Klaipėda Castle, and clock and blacksmith museums.

The port is working with local vendors to enhance the shore excursion offerings, Gontier said, noting that she calls them shore experiences as they now look to develop tours with more passenger involvement and learning activities.

A new cruise terminal is in the works, set to open in two to three years, while port discounts are available to cruise lines with multiple calls booked, Gontier explained.

Among popular tours is a visit to the Curonian Spit, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and a 98-kilometer sand dune.

There is also a new app for cruise passengers that enables an inactive city tour, touching on city life, history, people, and culture. The tour is done through the eyes of a young girl.

“The city’s history is told, emotions are expressed and visitors are guided by the sculpture of a young girl called Ann,” Gontier noted.

While there are multiple berth options, vessels under 315 meters in length and with a draft of 8.5 meters or less can dock in the heart of the city at the Cruise Vessel Terminal.