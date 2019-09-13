Stockholm: More Calls, Bigger Ships

The eventual goal is 300 cruise calls by 2024, according to port officials in Stockholm. That should be relatively easy with the industry growth trajectory going forward, as the Swedish port is expecting a record 287 calls in 2019.

“It is an increase in cruise calls and we can also see that the vessels are getting bigger which also increases the amount of passengers visiting our port,” said a spokesperson.

2020 is shaping up to be similar, while maiden calls are also a highlight this year with first-time visits scheduled from the AIDAprima, Viking Jupiter and Spirit to Discovery.

Calls to Nnynäshamn have increased with 30 percent this season compared to 2018, the spokesperson said.

Each call gets dedicated cruise hosts pier-side to assist guests with questions, the spokesperson said. The port can also assist with vessel operations such as garbage disposal and freshwater bunkering.

There is also a dedicated pier coordinator for each visit who is responsible for all logistic at the piers, especially during turnarounds.