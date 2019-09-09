Bristol: 10% Traffic Increase for Cruise in 2019

“We are expecting an uplift in the number of passenger both embarking their cruise at the port as well as those visiting the city and region,” commented James Stangroom, commercial manager, The Bristol Port Company.

Bristol will see 21 calls this year, up three from last year, while passenger expectations are set to rise by 10 percent.

Both the Seabourn Quest and Ovation will be back, while there are also inaugural calls scheduled by TUI and Saga Cruises.

Ships are limited to 41 meters in beam and 310 meters in length due to locks.

The port’s location allows cruise guests to visit the west of England and east Wales, both of which have a large set of shore excursion offerings. There are the Cotswolds, the UNESCO Roman City of Bath, Bristol and Stonehenge and more. To the west there is Wales and access through to the capital of Cardiff.