Sirena Back from OceaniaNEXT Refit

Oceania Cruise has unveiled an updated Sirena, fresh from a drydock as part of the $100 million brand enhancement program.

With 342 completely new staterooms and suites along with dramatically transformed public spaces, the Sirena is debuting some additional refinements above and beyond what was done to the line’s Insignia, the first of six ships to undergo the re-inspiration process, according to a press release.

“The re-inspired Sirena is perhaps the best expression of our team’s Kaizen culture which focuses on implementing constant incremental change that continually elevates the guest experience. That’s the heart and soul of our OceaniaNEXT initiative,” stated Bob Binder, President and CEO.

Highlights:

• Brand-new entry doors for all suites and staterooms

• Full-length mirrors in all suites and staterooms

• Additional 100-volt sockets on each side of the bed in all accommodations

• New wall sconces in the Spa

• Additional crystal chandeliers in the public spaces and stair lobbies

There is also a vastly updated art collection aboard.

Hanging prominently in the re-styled Bar Istas, the ship’s social hub and coffee bar, is an original by the legendary Jacques Pepin which was specially commissioned for the Sirena. Pepin, best known for having been chef to numerous heads of state, dozens of cookbooks, and his long-running and Emmy-award-winning cooking shows on PBS, has always found cooking and painting to be remarkably similar forms of artistic expression, according to the company.

“I don’t know whether my painting has helped my cuisine, or whether my cooking has helped my painting, and I don’t know if one borrows from the other. All I know is that, certainly for me, cooking and painting can live in harmony together. Both are different expressions of who I am, and both enhance my life considerably,” stated Pepin.

He also found a very special joy in doing a piece for “his daughter’s ship” as Claudine Pepin christened the Sirena when she entered service in 2016.

“I like to work with shapes and colors in semi abstract composition where I do not have to reproduce true reality,” added Pepin who is also the line’s Executive Culinary Director.