Lyngdal Eyes Expanding Cruise Business

Phoenix Reisen Call in Lyngdal

Lyngdal, a Norwegian port, has nine calls booked this year from Phoenix Reisen, representing all of its seasonal cruise business.

That is twice as much as last year, according to a spokesperson, and the German brand is set to deliver a similar number of calls and passengers in 2020.

The relatively new cruise port offers a new destination for cruise lines with a small city and untouched nature offering, the spokesperson said.

A new shuttle bus has been added to take passengers to the city center for a modest fee.

