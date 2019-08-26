Farsund to Accept Bigger Cruise Ships Come 2020

Norway’s Farsund will lift vessel size restrictions in time for the 2020 season by removing various underwater reefs and putting up new navigation aids with the support of the Norwegian Coastal administration.

This will lift the current size restrictions of 230 meters of length and enable even the largest cruise ships to visit this small city, according to Tom Egil Ravndal, Harbor Master.

The port, however, will still maintain its one-ship-a-day rule. The deep-water pier is a 10-minute walk from the city.

The port is located between Stavanger and Kristiansand, and is a small coastal town with a population of 10,000 people and is known for its long maritime history.

The small cruise destination typically sees two to four ships per summer season, and mainly serves as a holiday resort town for southern Norway.

“We do not have a sales pitch to the cruise lines, nor do we need to have one,” said Ravndal. “We only deal with the cruise lines when they contact us and then we discuss whether we can accommodate them and their needs or not. Because of this we do not really have any competitors nor any congestion issues. Our product is unique with the little old town, the lighthouse, and long beautiful beaches.”