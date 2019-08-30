Saint Malo Offers Niche French Port

Saint Malo is among the hidden gems of France, catering to small ships, said Elisabeth Gouzien, cruise tourism manager.

Calls are limited to ships up to 255 meters in length, with the port is open to cruise calls between April and October due to tidal restrictions.

Business is up too, as 43 calls this year represent a 35 percent increase from last year. The port is expecting around 20,000 cruise guests, well up from 6,000 in 2018, Gouzien said.

“We have a terminal especially dedicated to cruise so we expect to grow,” she said. “We work closely with all the parties involved in cruising, from the tourist office to the port agent, in order to give the best experience possible to the passengers and the company.”

The port can take up to four ships simultaneously, with two at anchorages and two at dedicated berths.

Recent investments include a new pedestrian bridge for better terminal access, as well as WiFi access in the passenger terminal.

Gouzien noted that the port provides “cost-effective” rates compared to other ports in the region. It is also the gateway for two nearby UNESCO sites, she continued.

“The region stands apart from the rest of France. While it celebrates its tradition, it is also forward-looking and fun-loving,” Gouzien said.