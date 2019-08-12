Cruise Industry News European River Report

Gibraltar Expands Cruise to Year-Round Business, Traffic Up

Celebrity Edge in Gibraltar

“Our seasonality is being reduced with calls now happening year round,” said Nicky Guerrero, chief executive of the Gibraltar Tourism Board and director of partnerships and events at MedCruise.

The traffic outlook this year is for 203 ship calls and just under 300,000 cruise guests, Guerrero told Cruise Industry News.

“We frequently meet with cruise line executives to ensure that standards are met in terms of port operations and shore excursions, and also with ground service providers to ensure new shore excursion opportunities are explored, as well as smoothing out and improve any existing excursion programs,” Guerrero said.

The port’s location provides a strategic advantage for both Western Mediterranean and Atlantic itineraries. There are also port fee discounts available based on the number of calls and passengers; allowing ships to open casinos and shops after 6:00 p.m. local time.

The future business outlook is strong, with berth bookings through 2023.

“We will see continued growth in terms of calls and larger vessels visiting Gibraltar with increased capacity,” Guerrero continued. “We will continue to market our destination and work closely with both cruise operators and shore excursion agents at developing our product to meet client’s expectations. We currently have no restrictions on the size of existing vessels that can berth in Gibraltar.”

