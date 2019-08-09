Cruise Industry News European River Report

14 Calls Highlight Cruise Season for Lübeck and Travemünde

Lübeck and Travemünde

The maiden call of the Seabourn Ovation will highlight  Lübeck and Travemünde’s 2019 cruise season which is set to amount to 14 calls and just under 5,000 cruise passengers.

Berth bookings follow a first-come/first-serve system, with the reservation window opening three years in advance said Anja Kron from Cruise Team Luebeck-Travemuende.

While the 2019 season has 14 calls schedule, that is down from 22 last year, as the port has historically averaged around 20 calls per season.

Cruise Terminal Ostpreussenkai presents operators with a size limitation as the maximum vessel size is 200 meters in length with a 25 meter beam.

In other news, the port authority is working on a major refurbishment of Terminal Skandinavienkai.

