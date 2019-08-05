Traffic Down in Flam as Port Plans New Projects

New emissions rules for Norway’s World Heritage Fjords mean traffic is down in Flåm for 2019, with 159 scheduled calls. The season started with 176 calls confirmed. Both numbers, however, are up from 153 cruise ship visits last year.

Plans include potentially installing shorepower and extending the port’s pier by 50 to 100 meters according to Jon Olav Stedje, manager of port operations.

“It is a bit challenging due to the new regulations set by the Norwegian Maritime Authority and the goal set by parliament to make the World Heritage Fjords fossil-fuel free by 2026,” he said. “I think it is important that all stakeholders in the industry with interest in Norway do know what is happening. Information needs to be accurate and come from the right sources. Speculation can be destructive and misleading.

“However, we cannot play the role of victim,” he continued. “We must make sure this will benefit us as a destination and be an active part in developing the cruise industry into a more environmental and sustainable business. Flåm is an amazing cruise destination, and we will continue to be so in the future.”

With a close eye on guest experience, Flåm limits cruise days to a maximum of 5,000 guests in port at once.