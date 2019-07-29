Expanded Facility Comes Online in Torshavn

“We have been expanding our existing facilities for the past couple of years, and we will be able to use parts of the new facility this summer,” said Annfinn Hjelm, head of sales and marketing for the Port of Torshavn.

“We will be able to use approximately 300 meters of new quayside later this summer, while the remaining 600 meters will be ready for next season,” he continued. “We will also guarantee a minimum depth of 15 meters for the new facilities. This will enable us to accept any cruise ship in the world.”

The Faroe Islands port is expecting 58 calls and 40,000 passengers this summer, including seven maiden calls, well up from 45 calls amounting to 32,000 guests last year.

“We are perfectly located in the North Atlantic whether you are going north or south and even for repositioning,” Hjelm added. “Furthermore, the Faroes is so small that if you berth in the most central parts of if – that is in Torshavn - you can pretty much cover most of the islands with the shore excursions from Torshavn in just one day.”

Hjelm explained that he saw the cruise business continuing to expand in Torshavn.

“However, given our geographic location and the natural elements that surround us, the season will most likely still be relative short in the North Atlantic,” he said. “This means that the cruise segment will most likely remain a very nice add on to our existing business, but still we would like it to play a more significant role than it does today.”