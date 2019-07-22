New Pier Planned in Akureyri

In Iceland, Akureyri is expecting a 28 percent boost in passenger arrivals this year, with 2020 moving ahead of that and bookings already well on pace for a strong 2021, said Petur Olafsson, port director.

"Iceland is safe and clean with fresh air," said Olafsson. Among the highlights in Akureyri are Lake Myvatn, the Godafoss waterfall and whale watching.

The port has a new high-power tugboat and is busy extending its main pier from 210 meters in length to 360 meters, Olafsson said.

Another pier, closer to the heart of the city, will be rebuilt in 2020, and will be ready for either the 2021 or 2022 cruise season.