Kristiansand Expects 100,000 Guest Season

"We expect 56 port calls, and approximately 100,000 passengers," said Mathias Bernander, chief marketing officer at the Port of Kristiansand.

Business is up over 2018, and 2020 is charging toward a port record that was set when the city saw 76 visits in 2014.

It is also one of the few ports in Europe with a shorepower connection. The Regal Princess made history in 2018 when it became the first ship to connect to Europe’s largest shorepower facility.

Vessels that can plug in to the port’s shorepower receive berth priority during the reservation process.

Kristiansand offers a variety of attractions to cruise guests,” Bernander said. “Built in 1641, Kristiansand is a picturesque town with beautiful wooden buildings, a neo-gothic cathedral, and a large selection of cafes and shops. Go for a downtown walk, wander off into the nearby forests, or hop on a bus for a short ride to Norway’s largest zoo, a century-old steam locomotive, museums, moose safari, and much more.

“We want to increase our number of calls,” Bernander continued. “We believe our region has a lot to offer, and we believe that the cruise industry is an important part of our region’s future. However, exceptions of a more sustainable cruise industry are key factor to our success. Our strategy is to offer the best of modern- and environmental-friendly infrastructure to the cruise lines.”