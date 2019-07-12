Kemi: Year Round Cruise Potential

Kemi offers an all-year-round cruise destination, but only has a single call booked for 2019 and another single visit is on the calendar for 2020, said Noora Barria, experience director of Kemi Tourism / Experience365.

Passengers can look forward to a year-round snow castle attraction, Barria said, built of snow and ice during the winter months.

Inside, guests can find a hotel, chapel and restaurant. The attraction is now year-round and cooled down to below freezing in the summer months.

A 239-meter-long pier should be attractive to small- and medium-sized cruise ships at the Port of Ajos.

“In Kemi you will visit Lapland by the sea, the home port of Santa Claus,” said Barria. “We can arrange for Santa to meet and greet the cruise guests. We have a reindeer park, husky farm, petting zoo and traditional fishing by the longest free flowing river in Europe.”