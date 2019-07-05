Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Mo i Rana Eyes More Cruise Traffic

Arctic circle center

Mo i Rana is better known as the Arctic Circle city, and is located just south of the Arctic Circle in the Helgeland region of Nordland in Norway.

While no ships are scheduled for this year, and none having called last year, two vessels are scheduled for 2020, according to a spokesperson. The port will welcome the Astor from Transocean and then Saga’s new Spirit of Discovery.

One call is already on the books for 2021 as well with Phoenix Reisen’s Deutschland scheduled for a call on August 31.

"We are a new port with a beautiful fjord," the spokesperson said. "Cruise ships are sheltered from wind and bad weather."

The eventual goal is to attract five to ten ships per year.

