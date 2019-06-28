Galway Seeing 'Another Strong' Cruise Year

“2019 is yet another strong year for cruise ships in Galway will all major lines calling,” said Captain Brian Sheridan, harbor master and chief operating officer.

A planned port expansion is set to be approved in 2021, allowing ships to moor alongside and not tender guests in.

“The expansion of the port will cater for the mooring of cruise ships. I see this as a game changer in the number of cruise ships clambering to get to Galway. The vessel orderbook is very promising and gives a bright future for the industry,” Sheridan told Cruise Industry News.

Before mooring alongside is possible, the port is helping larger ships with their tender options. If a ship is greater than 50,000 tons or 1,000 guests, the port will have a local domestic ferry assist with tendering.