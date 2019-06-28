Cruise Industry News 2019 Annual Report

Galway Seeing 'Another Strong' Cruise Year

P&O Oriana in Galway

“2019 is yet another strong year for cruise ships in Galway will all major lines calling,” said Captain Brian Sheridan, harbor master and chief operating officer.

A planned port expansion is set to be approved in 2021, allowing ships to moor alongside and not tender guests in.

“The expansion of the port will cater for the mooring of cruise ships. I see this as a game changer in the number of cruise ships clambering to get to Galway. The vessel orderbook is very promising and gives a bright future for the industry,” Sheridan told Cruise Industry News.

Before mooring alongside is possible, the port is helping larger ships with their tender options. If a ship is greater than 50,000 tons or 1,000 guests, the port will have a local domestic ferry assist with tendering.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

More from Cruise Industry News

MHA

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

123 Ships | 260,168 Berths | $69 Billion | View

Farsounder

New 2019 Annual Report

CIN Annual Report

In This Edition:

2027 Projections

Global Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia/Pacific

Fleet Data

Market Reports

About | Subscribe Today
Cartagena
Cruise Industry News 2019 Annual Report