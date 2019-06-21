Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Ventspils Targets Cruise Growth

Seabourn Ovation in Ventspils

Ferry calls are common in the Latvian city of Ventspils, and cruise ship visits include two Phoenix Reisen calls this summer. Three calls are booked for 2020, according to a spokesperson for the port.

“We provide the perfect infrastructure, suitable for vessel and passengers,” the spokesperson said. “We have flexible tariffs and many new shore excursions. The city itself is a ‘country in a country.’”

Cruise vessels can expect a new modern passenger terminal, and a modern and clean berth, according to the port.

