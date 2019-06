The port of Visby is seeing traffic rise to the tune of 30 percent this year, with a schedule of 105 cruise calls and 120,000 guests. 2020’s numbers suggest a 10 percent uptick in cruise traffic, said a spokesperson.

This didn’t happen by accident, as a new cruise pier was opened in 2018 that is able to take two large ships at the same time, up to 340 meters in length.