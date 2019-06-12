UnCruise Releases 2020 Deployment with Latin America Push

UnCruise Adventures has added additional Latin American destinations in 2020 with Belize, Guatemala and Colombia chosen for new adventure cruise routes, the company said, in a press release.

The line’s 2020 schedule of small ship cruises is open for booking with nine ships sailing in Alaska, Columbia and Snake Rivers, Coastal Washington, Mexico, Hawaii, Galápagos, Costa Rica, Panamá, Colombia, Belize and Guatemala, according to a press release.

Also new for Hawaii is a transition to year-round operations in the islands adds additional summer departures based on demand.

“Coral reefs, tropical islands, historical sites and jungles to explore – that’s what’s drawing us to Belize, Guatemala and Colombia,” said UnCruise Adventures CEO Dan Blanchard. “Developing new destinations is important for our returning guests who fall in love with the UnCruise spirit of friendship and adventure.”

The 66-guest Safari Voyager will offer three departures on a new weeklong Colombia & Panamá Canal itinerary between and Cartagena, Colombia and Panama City, Panama (or reverse) in October.

Also new are six departures on a new weeklong adventure cruise exploring the beaches and jungles of Belize and Guatemala sail October – December aboard the 66-guest Safari Voyager.

The 66-guest Safari Voyager will sail eleven departures on a 10-night Costa Rica & Panamá – Canal, Culture, Adventure itinerary between San José, Costa Rica and Panamá City (or reverse).

From April through September, six ships are scheduled to offer 117 departures on cruises lasting one to two weeks from homeports of Seattle, Washington; Ketchikan, Juneau, and Sitka, Alaska.

Year-round Hawaii operations expand with additional summer departures. Thirty nine Hawaiian Seascapes sailings between Molokai and Hawaii (or reverse) visit four islands – Maui, Lana‘i, Molokai, Hawai‘i are scheduled for the 2020 season.

The 88-guest Safari Endeavour will explore the rich waters of Baja, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, on 16 Baja’s Bounty voyages from January through April and December. Weeklong adventures roundtrip are from San Jose del Cabo.

The 90-guest S.S. Legacy is also sailing six weeklong Rivers of Adventure cruises between Portland, Oregon and Clarkston, Washington (or reverse) from late August through October.

The 48-guest La Pinta will offer seven weeklong Darwin’s Discoveries adventure cruises roundtrip from Guayaquil, Ecuador.

Finally, the 22-guest Safari Quest will offer expeditions in Washington State’s Puget Sound and Salish Sea on 16 weeklong Explore! Olympic Wilderness and San Juan Islands cruises sailing roundtrip Seattle, Washington.