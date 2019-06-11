Holland America Takes Delivery of Premium Copper River King Salmon

The season’s first batch of Copper River king salmon recently arrived in Seattle, and Holland America Line was among the first to secure a supply of the premium fish on Eurodam, according to a recent press release.

In addition to the Copper River king salmon, the cruise line also took delivery of sockeye salmon.

Orion Balliet, Holland America Line’s manager of culinary operations, and the ship’s executive chef inspected the salmon before taking delivery of the shipment.

“Holland America Line takes pride in giving our guests authentic, local experiences, and nothing speaks to the culinary side of Alaska more than Copper River king salmon,” said Orlando Ashford, Holland America Line’s president. “Part of the appeal of a cruise is that you can try new cuisine or have access to something you might not get at home. We’re excited for our guests to enjoy some exceptional dishes featuring Copper River king salmon.”

Copper River king salmon is highly prized for its delicate flavor, and the Pinnacle Grill menu will feature one of seven unique salmon recipes each night throughout the season.

Holland America Line’s culinary team created the traditionally simple dishes featuring Copper River king salmon to bring out its flavors using seasonal ingredients.

The exclusive salmon dishes are:

• Pan-fried with ponzu miso dressing, served with scallions, crispy garlic and toasted pine nuts.

• Seared with saffron beurre blanc creamed leeks, North Sea shrimp, hazelnut relish and micro greens.

• Roasted with hazelnut brown butter, served with tarragon fennel confit, braised endives and ghoa cress.

• Baked with orange-dill gremolata, served with heirloom carrots, red beets, crispy kale and lemon butter.

• Broiled with smoked lobster cream, served with brioche, arugula salad, porcini and shaved truffle.

• Seared with dill-crusted coating with North Sea shrimp white wine butter sauce, served with saffron risotto, squid, clams and fennel.

• Baked with lemon confit and red wine reduction, served with leek, cilantro, cayenne and collard greens.



