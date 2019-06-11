Silver Muse is First Ship of the Season at Port of Nanaimo

The Silver Muse will dock at the Port of Nanaimo Sunday, June 16, marking the first call of the 2019 cruise season.

The vessel will arrive from Prince Rupert Sunday at 8 a.m., departing at 10 p.m. An average spend for passengers disembarking for on-shore adventures is $80 each per day, meaning a ship of this size could contribute as much as $48,000 in a 12-hour period to the local economy, according to a press release.

“The Port of Nanaimo has built an outstanding dock facility and welcome centre for cruise ships,” said Port CEO Ian Marr. “We are pleased to be Silversea’s choice, and as the community continues to expand the variety of on-shore attractions it can offer passengers, the number of cruise ships that stop in Nanaimo will continue to increase.”

Tourism Nanaimo and professionally trained Ambassadors from the Nanaimo Hospitality Association will be on hand at the terminal and throughout downtown to greet and advise passengers on what to do during their stay.