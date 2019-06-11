MJM Hosts Health and Safety Seminar

MJM Marine has hosted a Health and Safety Seminar for employees, aimed at the reinforcing the importance of safety in the workplace and highlighting the impact of workplace accidents, according to a press release.

The event, which took place at Carnbane Business Park in Newry was led by a motivational and health and safety presenter, James Gorry, from Kildare.

Gorry suffered a workplace accident in 2005 in Dublin which left him paralysed. He subsequently had his right leg amputated in 2017 due to a lack of blood circulation. Despite this adversity, he draws on his personal experience and the trauma faced by those closest to him, to deliver health and safety seminars to businesses throughout Ireland.

Drawing on his own experiences, Gorry delivered an impactful presentation during which he reminded MJM Marine employees about the unambiguous need for health and safety in the workplace; the importance of risk awareness and continued vigilance in carrying out daily tasks; and the personal responsibility that each employee must take for their own safety while working under MJM Marine’s Health and Safety policy.

Gavin McKevitt, MJM Marine Contracts Director said: “Health and safety in the workplace is of the utmost importance to MJM Marine. As the company is expanding, so too is our approach to Health & Safety culture and awareness amongst our people.

“James Gorry’s story is truly shocking but very motivational. We are thankful that he took the time out to give our employees a real-life reminder of what can happen when safety guidelines are not implemented; and to highlight the devastating consequences which accidents can leave behind, not just to the victim but to their wider family circle.”