Onda by Scarpetta Set to Debut on Norwegian Encore

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced an exclusive collaboration with LDV Hospitality to bring the Scarpetta concept to the Norwegian Encore with Onda by Scarpetta.

The new restaurant is the first of its kind, and will join the Scarpetta portfolio’s locations in New York, the Hamptons, N.Y., Miami, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Newport, R.I. and London.

The name Scarpetta is derived from the Italian expression, 'fare la Scarpetta,' which means to savor a meal to the last bite, according to a statement.

The menu will showcase the rich and bold flavors the modern Italian restaurant is known for, including a selection of beautifully prepared seafood and signature dishes, such as Yellowtail Crudo, Branzino, pastas made in-house daily such as Scarpetta’s famous Spaghetti Tomato and Basil, and the desserts of the region, providing guests with a true ‘la dolce vita,’ or ‘the good life,’ experience, according to a press release from Norwegian.

“We are passionate about delivering innovative and exceptional experiences to our guests, and this exciting collaboration with LDV Hospitality showcases that commitment beautifully,” said Andy Stuart, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Onda by Scarpetta will be the perfect complement to the variety of spectacular offerings available on our soon-to-launch Norwegian Encore.”

"We are excited to launch Onda, our first Scarpetta experience on the seas," said John Meadow, founder and president of LDV Hospitality. “Partnering with Norwegian Cruise Line and allowing us to connect with guests across the world is an extraordinary opportunity for us.”