Port Canaveral Named ‘Best Cruise Port’ in Survey

Port Canaveral was named “Best Cruise Port” in Global Traveler magazine’s annual readers’ survey and awarded the 2019 Leisure Lifestyle Award.

“We strive to provide our cruise partners and their valued guests with the best possible cruise port experience,” Port Director and CEO Capt. John Murray said. “On behalf of our employees, and this community, Port Canaveral is proud to receive this prestigious award, and thanks Global Traveler and its readers for acknowledging our efforts and commitment.”

Global Traveler conducted a survey of its readers from Oct. 1, 2018, to Jan. 31, 2019, with open-ended questions for the best in several categories of leisure, luxury and lifestyle travel. The survey ran in the magazine, as an insert to subscriber copies, as a direct mail questionnaire, online and was emailed.

"Congratulations to Port Canaveral on its win as Best Cruise Port in our 2019 Leisure Lifestyle Awards, voted on by our readers, frequent luxury business and leisure travelers who truly know the best of the best when it comes to travel," said Kimberly Krol, editor in chief, Global Traveler. "We're excited to see the results of the ongoing projects at Port Canaveral to develop their $163 million cruise terminal complex. This vision for the future is just one of many reasons our readers selected Port Canaveral best."

Photo: Port Canaveral executives accept a 2019 Leisure Lifestyle Award from Global Traveler magazine on Monday, June 3, 2019. Pictured from left are Dave German, Port Cruise Business Development Director; Capt. John Murray, Port Director and CEO; Stephanie Makowski, Global Traveler Account Executive; and Robert "Bobby G." Giangrisostomi, Port Vice President, Cruise Business Development. (Photo: Canaveral Port Authority)