Norwegian Cruise Line Homeports in Amsterdam for the First Time

Norwegian Cruise Line has marked its first-ever season of cruises from the Netherlands with the European debut of Norwegian Pearl, growing the brand’s presence to six ships in the region for the first time.

On Saturday, June 8, Norwegian Pearl’s Captain, Paul von Knorring, and the ship’s officers were honored with a plaque and key to the city of Amsterdam from local officials from the Port of Amsterdam, Amsterdam Cruise Port and Passenger Terminal Amsterdam.

On May 11, the 2,400-passenger Norwegian Pearl embarked on her first summer season in Europe, where she became the largest ship to sail on the Thames River at Tilbury in Essex, England.

“As the only North American cruise line to sail Europe year-round, we are very excited to offer guests new and interesting itineraries full of history, culture and diverse landscapes while they enjoy our various ships in the region, including Norwegian Pearl, which is homeporting in Europe for the first time,” said Andy Stuart, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line.

“We were very pleased to welcome Norwegian Pearl as her new homeport for the 2019 summer season,” said Alma Prins, Commercial Manager Cruise at Port of Amsterdam. “Amsterdam is uniquely positioned in the heart of Western Europe, offering international guests the opportunity to combine a cruise with a land-based discovery of the Old Continent and its many treasures.”