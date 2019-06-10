Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Norwegian Cruise Line Homeports in Amsterdam for the First Time

Norwegian Pearl in Amsterdam

Norwegian Cruise Line has marked its first-ever season of cruises from the Netherlands with the European debut of Norwegian Pearl, growing the brand’s presence to six ships in the region for the first time.

On Saturday, June 8, Norwegian Pearl’s Captain, Paul von Knorring, and the ship’s officers were honored with a plaque and key to the city of Amsterdam from local officials from the Port of Amsterdam, Amsterdam Cruise Port and Passenger Terminal Amsterdam.

On May 11, the 2,400-passenger Norwegian Pearl embarked on her first summer season in Europe, where she became the largest ship to sail on the Thames River at Tilbury in Essex, England.

“As the only North American cruise line to sail Europe year-round, we are very excited to offer guests new and interesting itineraries full of history, culture and diverse landscapes while they enjoy our various ships in the region, including Norwegian Pearl, which is homeporting in Europe for the first time,” said Andy Stuart, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line.

“We were very pleased to welcome Norwegian Pearl as her new homeport for the 2019 summer season,” said Alma Prins, Commercial Manager Cruise at Port of Amsterdam. “Amsterdam is uniquely positioned in the heart of Western Europe, offering international guests the opportunity to combine a cruise with a land-based discovery of the Old Continent and its many treasures.”

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
AB InBev

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

124 Ships | 261,710 Berths | $68 Billion | View

Farsounder

New 2019 Annual Report

CIN Annual Report

In This Edition:

2027 Projections

Global Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia/Pacific

Fleet Data

Market Reports

About | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News 2019 Annual Report
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide