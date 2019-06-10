Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Karlskrona Targets 2020 Cruise Rebound

Welcoming Committee

Karlskrona, a small town in Sweden, only has a single cruise ship call scheduled this year, down from six last year. 2020 looks good, however, with six confirmed calls and possibly more coming, according to Terje Pedersen, head of tourism.

“As a small and not so well known cruise destination, we are also super thrilled to have welcomed – with more to come – some of the world's most exclusive cruise ships,” said Pedersen. “Every cruise call is a special event for both professionals and inhabitants. So we treat you as the special guests you are, with a welcoming committee dressed up in 18th century clothes and a couple of surprises in wait.”

The most popular excursion for guests has so far been visits to various fortresses in Sweden’s southernmost archipelago.

Ships are restricted to a length of 160 meters. Future plans include dredging, which would allow larger vessels to call, said Pedersen.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Coca Cola

Cruise Ship Orderbook

124 Ships | 261,710 Berths | $68 Billion | View

Farsounder

New 2019 Annual Report

CIN Annual Report

In This Edition:

2027 Projections

Global Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia/Pacific

Fleet Data

Market Reports

About | Subscribe Today
Anchor