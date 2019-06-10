Karlskrona Targets 2020 Cruise Rebound

Karlskrona, a small town in Sweden, only has a single cruise ship call scheduled this year, down from six last year. 2020 looks good, however, with six confirmed calls and possibly more coming, according to Terje Pedersen, head of tourism.

“As a small and not so well known cruise destination, we are also super thrilled to have welcomed – with more to come – some of the world's most exclusive cruise ships,” said Pedersen. “Every cruise call is a special event for both professionals and inhabitants. So we treat you as the special guests you are, with a welcoming committee dressed up in 18th century clothes and a couple of surprises in wait.”

The most popular excursion for guests has so far been visits to various fortresses in Sweden’s southernmost archipelago.

Ships are restricted to a length of 160 meters. Future plans include dredging, which would allow larger vessels to call, said Pedersen.