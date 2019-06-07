Norwegian Getaway Returns After Norwegian Edge Drydock

Norwegian Cruise Line said the Norwegian Getaway is back and has completed its first sailing after the ship’s extensive refurbishment as part of The Norwegian Edge program, according to a press release.

Following a two-week drydock at a Damen facility in Brest, France in late May, the Norwegian Getaway returned to Copenhagen, Denmark, after completing her first sailing showcasing new venues and artwork, updated social spaces and refreshed accommodations and décor.

The renovations were completed just in time for a summer of Scandinavia, Russia and Baltic cruising.

“Norwegian Getaway is the youngest ship in our fleet to cruise Europe this season,” said Andy Stuart, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “We are proud to showcase her and the new experience she delivers to guests exploring the region this summer. A season of European sailing immediately following her multi-million-dollar renovation showcases our commitment to the market, where our brand has been honored as “Europe’s Leading Cruise Line” by the World Travel Awards for the 11th consecutive year.”

New outlets aboard Norwegian Getaway include the company’s first onboard, full-service Starbucks-licensed store available in the European market, and the popular rock ‘n’ roll-themed entertainment venue, Syd Norman’s Pour House.

In addition, as part of the revitalization, nearly 800 pieces of art were incorporated aboard the ship, and over 20 percent of those works of art are original pieces.

Notable works include an original installment by sculptor Eric Levy, whose work is also featured on Norwegian Joy and Norwegian Escape. The piece is displayed prominently in the ship’s atrium.

Norwegian Getaway will complete her Scandinavia, Russia and Baltic cruising in late October 2019. She will then return to North America to homeport for the first time in New Orleans for a winter and spring of Western Caribbean cruising in November 2019 with routine calls to Norwegian’s island destination in Belize, Harvest Caye. In 2020, Norwegian Getaway will return to Europe to sail the Mediterranean for the first time while homeporting in Rome (Civitavecchia) for a summer of cruising Italy and the Greek Isles.