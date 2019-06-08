Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

American Queen Deploys RebelRocket Wi-Fi Optimization

Bandwidth Optimization

American Queen Steamboat Company announced it has completed trials of RebelRocket Wi-Fi optimization service aboard its flagship American Queen vessel. 

By reducing undesirable traffic, RebelRocket improved Wi-Fi performance while simultaneously lowering cost, according to a press release. 

Thurman Jones, director of IT at American Queen, turned to RebelRocket to make better use of available internet capacity, according to a statement. 

A trial began mid-cruise which meant guests experienced Wi-Fi without RebelRocket and then with the new traffic optimization. The solution opened up existing bandwidth for the content passengers want by eliminating unnecessary background traffic. 

“We just turned it up with a simple DNS address change and off it went," said Jones. 

