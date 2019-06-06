MSC Armonia Cuba Itinerary Update

MSC Cruises will modify ,effective immediately, all its cruise itineraries previously scheduled to call on Cuba on the MSC Armonia, the company said.

"Due to these substantial changes in U.S. law and regulation, MSC Armonia is no longer authorized to call the port of Havana, Cuba, as part of her current Caribbean sailings," the company said. "The alternative ports of either Key West, Florida; Costa Maya, Mexico; George Town, Cayman Islands; or Cozumel, Mexico will replace Havana, Cuba. The remainder of MSC Armonia’s itinerary will remain as originally planned."

Guests currently on board MSC Armonia and their travel agents have already been informed and have been offered the following options: