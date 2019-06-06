Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Cuba Changes 'Amplify the Earnings Impact'

Empress in Havana, Cuba

"While the affected sailings impact only 3 percent of our 2019 capacity, the extremely short notice period for this high yielding destination amplifies the earnings impact," said Jason T. Liberty, executive vice president and CFO, Royal Caribbean Cruises.

"The result of this policy change has created a short-term impact to our guests, operations and earnings; fortunately, we have many alternative and attractive destinations for our guests to choose from."

Royal Caribbean International has changed the itineraries for its June 5th and June 6th departures and is determining alternate destinations for future sailings, according to a statement.

The company's primary concern is for its guests, and the company is working closely with them to offer alternative destinations and compensation for any inconvenience.

The company estimates that the financial impact of this regulatory change is a reduction to the Adjusted EPS for 2019 in the range of $0.25 to $0.35 per share.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Coca Cola

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Coca Cola

Cruise Ship Orderbook

124 Ships | 261,710 Berths | $68 Billion | View

Cruise Industry Job Listings

New 2019 Annual Report

CIN Annual Report

In This Edition:

2027 Projections

Global Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia/Pacific

Fleet Data

Market Reports

About | Subscribe Today
Valencia
Cruise Industry News 2019 Annual Report