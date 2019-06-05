Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Virgin Promises Replacement Port for Havana

Scarlet Lady

Virgin Voyages is another cruise brand looking for options following recent travel restrictions to Cuba.

"While we're disappointed about the travel restrictions that eliminate cruising to Cuba, the beauty of sea travel is that we have the flexibility to adjust our itineraries if needed," Virgin said, in a statement.

"Our Crew is working hard to make necessary adjustments to any affected sailings that feature a stop in Havana next year, and we’ll be announcing updated voyages featuring a replacement port early next week."

In October, Virgin announced that its first ship, the Scarlet Lady, would feature Cuba as one of her voyage destinations during her inaugural season in 2020. 

