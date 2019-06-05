Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Royal Caribbean Announces Cuba Plans

Empress in Havana

Royal Caribbean International has announced it will replace all Cuba calls in 2019 and 2020 on Empress and Majesty sailings.

“We have secured alternative ports and we are in the process of communicating the new itineraries to our guests and travel partners,” the company said. “For these guests, they will have the option of remaining on their sailing with the new itinerary and receiving a 50 percent refund or they may cancel their cruise and receive a full refund.”

Industry sources expect a majority of calls to be sent to Perfect Day at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean's private island. 

For 2020 sailings on both Majesty and Empress of the Seas, the company said it is working to secure alternative itineraries and expect to be able to communicate to guests and travel partners within the next week. 

Naval Rocha