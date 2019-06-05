AmaWaterways Launches AmaMora

AmaWaterways celebrated the debut of AmaMora on the Rhine River on Monday, June 3, according to a press release.

Embarking on her maiden voyage from Amsterdam to Basel, the 156-guest ship is the third of a trio of new ships introduced by the brand in 2019.

AmaWaterways fleet now numbers ships following the launch this spring of AmaDouro on the Douro River and AmaMagna on the Danube River.

“We are always excited to introduce new ships to our innovative fleet, but this season has been especially rewarding, and significant, for us,” said Rudi Schreiner, president and co-founder of AmaWaterways. “We’re thrilled to introduce AmaMora to the Rhine River and look forward to continue exceeding our guests’ expectations with a luxurious onboard experience, enriching shore excursions, exquisite dining venues and of course, the AmaWaterways touch that turns an interesting voyage into an unforgettable personalized experience.”

Similar to sister ships AmaLea and AmaKristina, AmaMora offers 78 staterooms, almost all of which feature AmaWaterways’ signature twin balconies. Onboard, guests can experience regionally-inspired dishes paired with hand-selected wines at the Main Restaurant and the intimate Chef’s Table Restaurant, as well as an all-day tapas menu, afternoon tea, complimentary daily Sip & Sail cocktail hour, and a 24-hour coffee station.

AmaMora carries a fleet of complimentary bicycles and organizes guided hiking and biking tours for guests to explore.

There is also plenty of room to lounge by the heated Sun Deck pool, which features a swim-up bar; as well as enjoy massage and hair salon services. In addition, the ship features complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi and in-room Entertainment-On-Demand.

Guests can choose from a line-up of up to 20 complimentary tours to choose from during a seven-night cruise.

AmaMora will be blessed by her Godmother, Co-President of Ensemble Travel Group Libbie Rice, alongside AmaWaterways’ executive team and local dignitaries during a christening ceremony in Lahnstein, Germany the week of July 15, 2019.

Sailing between Amsterdam and Basel, AmaMora will offer the seven-night Enchanting Rhine and Captivating Rhine itineraries, and the festive Christmas Markets on the Rhine itineraries between November 25 and December 23. In addition, returning guests will be recognized with a special Christmas Markets on the Rhine sailing on board AmaMora, departing November 24 as part of the company’s first-ever Loyalty Appreciation Month.

“We are very honored to have a river cruise company like AmaWaterways at the Port of Amsterdam,” said Monic van der Heijden, commercial manager of cruises at the Port of Amsterdam. “AmaWaterways is an example of an exceptional partner for the port due to important factors like their sustainable practices and disciplined captains.”