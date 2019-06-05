David Sinclair Named Expedition Leader for Crystal Endeavor

Crystal Expedition Cruises has appointed David Sinclair as expedition leader for the Crystal Endeavor, launching in August 2020.

Sinclair has spent over two decades traversing all seven continents with an emphasized expertise in the polar regions, the company said.

“David has climbed the highest peaks north of the Arctic Circle, skied across Greenland and become an avid naturalist and nature photographer during his career,” said Crystal’s president and CEO, Tom Wolber. “The adventures that guests will have with Crystal Endeavor will be simply breathtaking, with many sites and experiences that top travelers’ bucket lists, as well as unexpected thrills that will present themselves along the journeys. David is an expert in identifying and maximizing such opportunities and making unforgettable moments possible for travelers.

“We understand the enormous privilege we have to explore these places and with that privilege comes the responsibility to minimize our impact and educate our guests along the way,” he added. “David’s focus on sustainability and increasing awareness about the earth’s most remote habitats complements Crystal’s own commitment to doing our part.”

As Crystal Expedition Cruises prepares for the ship’s maiden voyage in August 2020, Sinclair and the Crystal team are currently conducting comprehensive site inspections.

This includes visiting and meeting with local community leaders, port authorities and government officials.

“It’s a privilege to share my passion for nature and exploration with Crystal’s guests and help ensure they return enriched by the fabulous experiences and education programs we’ll be offering during Crystal Endeavor’s global itineraries,” Sinclair said.