Carnival Corp. Brands Cancel Cuba Calls

Carnival Corporation confirmed today that due to changes in U.S. policy, the company will no longer be permitted to sail to Cuba effective immediately, the company said, in a statement.

Currently, Carnival Corporation is sailing to Cuba on Carnival Cruise Line and Holland America Line, and Seabourn was scheduled to begin sailing in November to Cuba.

Guests currently aboard Carnival Sensation’s June 3 sailing will be calling on Cozumel this Thursday instead of Havana. Guests will receive a $100 onboard credit.

For future sailings, Carnival Cruise Line is offering various options:

Remain on the sailing and receive a US$100.00, per person, onboard credit.

Move to another itinerary and receive a US$50.00, per person, onboard credit.

Cancel and receive a full refund.

"We are working as quickly as possible to secure alternative itineraries for the remainder of our Cuba voyages and expect to have information for sailings further out in the next 2-3 days. In the meantime, please check back on our website for further updates," said the brand, in a statement.