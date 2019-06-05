Princess Announces Shark Activities Onboard Caribbean Princess

Aligning with Discovery Channel’s Shark Week, airing Sunday, July 28-Sunday, August 4, Princess Cruises will once again “sharkify” Caribbean Princess with its Summer of Shark showcased on eight summer sailings, now through July 27, 2019.

The Caribbean Princess will be celebrating sharks all summer with a variety of activities and games that will challenge adults and kids, the company said.

Shark Week programming will be available on stateroom televisions, as well as a special premier party with exclusive content available on June 15 in advance of the television airings. Premier content will also be available on 12 other ships sailing in Alaska and Europe.

“Our guests have been captivated by our Summer of Shark programming taking them on a journey to the depths of the sea to uncover the secrets of the ocean’s top creature,” said Denise Saviss, Princess Cruises vice president entertainment experiences. “With special Shark Week touches found throughout Caribbean Princess from décor to food and beverage, we’re thrilled it’s become a popular celebration through our exclusive partnership with Discovery.”

Children and teens will enjoy shark-themed fun in Camp Discovery youth and teen centers. Kids can turn into their favorite type of shark with glitter tattoos and shark face painting, or create arts and crafts to take home, including shark teeth jewelry and shark clay models. There is even a Family Fun Fair with special activities.

Adults and kids alike can get into the spirit with specialty cocktails and mocktails that have been crafted including a Shark Attack Margarita, tropical Great Blue Shark and mocktails including a Shark Bite or Super Strawberry Shark Chum. In addition, themed food items will also be served, including shark cookies and even shark-themed food carvings on display. Guests of all ages can enjoy custom branded, photo step and repeat backdrops and green screens.