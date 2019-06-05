Royal Caribbean First to Cancel Cuba Calls

Following a statement from the U.S. Treasury Department regarding Cuba travel on Tuesday, Royal Caribbean International announced its June 5 and 6 sailings will not stop in Cuba.

"We are aware of the announcement and are analyzing the details to understand the impact on our itineraries. In the meantime, we are adjusting the itineraries of our June 5 and June 6 sailings, which will no longer stop in Cuba," a spokesperson for the brand said. "We are communicating with our guests about those changes. We will provide other updates as needed."