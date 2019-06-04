Silversea Marks 25 Years

Silversea Cruises has marked its 25th year in the cruise industry, having debuted in 1994 with the Silver Cloud which was christened in Monaco on May 30, 1994.

Silversea's ships have completed an accumulated total of over 47,800 cruise days, while the cruise line's guests have travelled on a combined total of more than 9.4 million cruise days. the company said.

From just one ship in 1994, Silversea has nine today, with five on order.

Following the launch of Silver Cloud in 1994, Silver Wind doubled the cruise line's capacity in 1995. Silver Shadow and Silver Whisper were launched in 2000 and 2001, respectively. Silver Explorer, the cruise line's first ice-class ship, unlocked expedition experiences around the world starting in 2008.

The Silver Spirit joined the fleet in 2009, followed by the Silver Galapagos in 2013 and the Silver Discoverer in 2014. The cruise line's flagship, the Silver Muse, was launched in 2017 and inspired a fleet-wide 'Musification'—the refurbishment of Silversea's ships, which is ongoing. In 2020, the Silver Origin and Silver Moon will join the fleet, followed by Silver Dawn in 2021 and the first of two Evolution Class ships in 2022.

"I feel so proud when I consider what we have achieved in 25 years," said Manfredi Lefebvre, Silversea's Executive Chairman. "From just one ship in 1994 to a fleet of nine vessels with at least five to come, we will soon realise the vision set out by my father when he brought innovation to our industry and founded our cruise line. I am grateful to our loyal guests, our travel advisors, and to our crew and employees—they have made this great achievement possible. We continuously work to push boundaries of travel; rest assured that this is just the beginning."

"I joined Silversea Cruises in 1994 – almost 25 years ago – when the company was six months old and had only one ship. I've been here ever since," added Fernando Barroso de Oliveira, Silversea's Chairman's Ambassador to the Venetian Society. "I feel at home. And the guests feel the same—we are a family. We want our guests to feel as though they are a part of something special. Our ships are their home away from home, as we've managed to create a wonderful atmosphere on board. A very important part of my job is to socialise with our guests and I have developed strong bonds. In fact, many guests have come to stay with my family and me in Portugal over the past 25 years, and I have stayed with them. Now, when guests come aboard, they ask if certain members of the team – from bartenders to waiters, butlers, and pool stewards – are also on the ship, as our people are as important as the destinations we visit. For me, it's easy to understand why Silversea is so special to so many people: friendliness, luxury, and service."