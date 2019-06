The Port of Gibraltar welcomed two calls from Celebrity Cruises in May as the Celebrity Infinity and Celebrity Edge both called “to the Rock.”

The Celebrity Infinity docked on May 9 with 2,168 guests and 945 crew aboard.

The new Celebrity Edge made her debut two weeks later, calling on May 21 for her maiden visit to Gibraltar.

The Gibraltar Tourist Board, Port Authority and local agent boarded each ship for a traditional maiden call ceremony, with a plaque exchange with the ships’ officers.