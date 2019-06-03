Spectrum of the Seas Named in Shanghai

Spectrum of the Seas

The Spectrum of the Seas made its debut in China today and was also christened in Shanghai.

The first Quantum-Ultra class ship sailed into Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal in Shanghai after completing a 46-night cruise that called in 17 ports.

The ceremony in Shanghai included Royal Caribbean brand ambassadors Xiaoming Huang and Angelabab. Honored with the lifetime role of Godparents, the popular couple were on hand to name the ship.

Spectrum of the Seas

The milestone also marks Royal Caribbean’s 10th anniversary in China. 

“Royal Caribbean has always been known for innovating and pushing the boundaries, and Spectrum of the Seas is a great example of this,” said Michael Bayley, President and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “Spectrum brings to life the best of Royal Caribbean along with curated experiences for our Chinese consumers.”

Spectrum of the Seas

Custom built for the Chinese market, the Spectrum of the Seas features bold and unexpected experiences, Royal Caribbean said, including the cruise line’s first private enclave for suite guests.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

124 Ships | 261,710 Berths | $68 Billion | View

Cruise Industry Job Listings

New 2019 Annual Report

CIN Annual Report

In This Edition:

2027 Projections

Global Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia/Pacific

Fleet Data

Market Reports

About | Subscribe Today
Wirecard (2)
Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report