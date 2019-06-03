Spectrum of the Seas Named in Shanghai

The Spectrum of the Seas made its debut in China today and was also christened in Shanghai.

The first Quantum-Ultra class ship sailed into Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal in Shanghai after completing a 46-night cruise that called in 17 ports.

The ceremony in Shanghai included Royal Caribbean brand ambassadors Xiaoming Huang and Angelabab. Honored with the lifetime role of Godparents, the popular couple were on hand to name the ship.

The milestone also marks Royal Caribbean’s 10th anniversary in China.

“Royal Caribbean has always been known for innovating and pushing the boundaries, and Spectrum of the Seas is a great example of this,” said Michael Bayley, President and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “Spectrum brings to life the best of Royal Caribbean along with curated experiences for our Chinese consumers.”

Custom built for the Chinese market, the Spectrum of the Seas features bold and unexpected experiences, Royal Caribbean said, including the cruise line’s first private enclave for suite guests.