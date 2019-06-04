Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

A&K To Offer 48-Day Grand Arctic Voyage For 2020

Boreal

Abercombie & Kent (A&K) has announced a 48-day Grand Arctic Voyage for 2020, combining three sailings that spans five Arctic regions.

Starting off is the Arctic Cruise Adventure: In Search of the Polar Bear (Jul 31-Aug 14, 2020), which explores the Svalbard islands and the rarely-visited east coast of Greenland. Then follows the Ultimate Iceland & Greenland Cruise (Aug 13-27, 2020), retracing the pioneering trails of Erik the Red and other historic adventurers that ultimately led to the discovery of North America. And finally The Northwest Passage: From Greenland to the Bering Sea (Aug 24- Sep 16, 2020), following in the footsteps of polar explorers from western Greenland to Nome, Alaska.

For the first time, all three voyages may be combined into one Arctic expedition (July 31-Sept 16, 2020).

A&K said that it’s 20-member expedition team ranges from award-winning scientists to habitat conservationists, historians and recipients of the prestigious Polar Medal.

A dedicated photo coach will also be on each voyage, allowing guests to hone their skills with lectures and hands-on workshops.

Each voyage is all-inclusive, featuring arrival and departure transfers, gratuities and bar drinks, in addition to complimentary Wi-Fi and Traveller’s Valet laundry service.

A&K is chartering Ponant’s Le Boreal and limiting its guest capacity to 199.

To ensure travelers have all the gear they need for their polar voyage (and not use up valuable luggage space), A&K said it provides a custom expedition parka, backpack and water bottle. Guests also enjoy complimentary use of boots, waterproof pants and trekking poles, all of which are delivered to staterooms, courtesy of A&K’s exclusive concierge service.

Coca Cola

Vigor

